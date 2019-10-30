Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $25,274,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $9,331,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $103,449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,442,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 14,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $32.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

