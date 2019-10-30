Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,403. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $150.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.7176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

