Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 231,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

