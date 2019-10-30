Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.54

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.54 and last traded at $154.48, with a volume of 10215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

