Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Holdings Decreased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $26,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.47. 39,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,434. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $54,079.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

