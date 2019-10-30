Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Varonis Systems updated its Q4 guidance to (0.013-0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $80.00.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

