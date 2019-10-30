Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 217,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 565,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Vaxart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 131.05% and a negative net margin of 244.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 564,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Also, insider Wouter Latour acquired 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,907. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaxart stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Vaxart worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.