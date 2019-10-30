Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vedanta by 168.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 1,650.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 842,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.33. Vedanta has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.