Venator Materials (VNTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.55. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 60,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Ogden acquired 15,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 130,300 shares of company stock worth $338,303 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.