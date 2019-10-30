Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

HON stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.60. 1,956,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,515. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

