Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,301,483.30. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,534,010.11. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,832.

Shares of EV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 677,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

EV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

