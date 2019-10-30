Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AFLAC by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after purchasing an additional 876,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $30,712,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,798,000 after purchasing an additional 557,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

In other news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

