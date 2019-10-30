Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.36.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $29,774.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $203.00. 5,133,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,050,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $222.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

