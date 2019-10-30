Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59,676 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,548.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,573,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.60. 10,872,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

