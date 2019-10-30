Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,743,000 after acquiring an additional 589,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 8,620,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,196,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

