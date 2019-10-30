Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,148. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

