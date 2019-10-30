Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $56,218.15 in Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.71. 538,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,071. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.62.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. ValuEngine cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

