Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Raised by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 2.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $754,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.70. 112,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

