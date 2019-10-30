Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 173.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 153,491 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,135,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,243,063. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

