Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after acquiring an additional 785,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,004,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

