Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Guggenheim

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VZ. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock worth $1,138,436 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.