Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.24

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.24 and traded as low as $46.11. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 36,752 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.01. The company has a market cap of $47.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (13.65) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider David Ebsworth bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

Verona Pharma Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

