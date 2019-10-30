Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

