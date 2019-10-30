Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) Financial Analysis

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verra Mobility and Opes Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 5 0 2.83 Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $15.76, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Opes Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and Opes Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $370.15 million 6.16 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -21.46 Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Opes Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verra Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Opes Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility N/A 11.77% 2.43% Opes Acquisition N/A 27.14% 1.15%

Risk & Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opes Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Opes Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Opes Acquisition Company Profile

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

