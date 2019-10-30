Vertcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $12.24 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $551,242.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, QBTC, CoinEgg and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,223.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.92 or 0.02015388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.31 or 0.03168718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00640150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00640469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00419944 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,899,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.