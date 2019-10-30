Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385,014 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $28,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $383,115.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,743.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $408,402.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $33,913,303. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $218.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of VRTX opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $198.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

