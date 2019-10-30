Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VICR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Vicor stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,520. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.73. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $333,282.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,986 shares of company stock worth $815,100. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,364 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

