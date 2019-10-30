Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

VIOT stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $570.76 million and a P/E ratio of 29.96.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

