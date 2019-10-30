Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 9,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in OneMain were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $27,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $20,347,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 20.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after acquiring an additional 423,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in OneMain by 71.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in OneMain by 47.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. 859,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,338. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

