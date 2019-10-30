Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 9,600 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 188.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. 511,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,658. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock worth $414,217. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

