Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

Shares of PEN traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.10. 317,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,441. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $31,978.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $800,269.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,794.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,026 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,620. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

