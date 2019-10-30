Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

BSTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $90.00 target price on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $104,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BSTC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 40,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

