Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $671,000 Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after purchasing an additional 378,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,136,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 852,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,771. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $73,820.00. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $162,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,545. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.