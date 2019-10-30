Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Post were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POST. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on POST. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

POST traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.75. 285,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

