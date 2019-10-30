Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,600 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Aecom were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 2,779.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aecom stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 664,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays raised shares of Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

