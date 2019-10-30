Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 40,600 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Ribbon Communications worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,956,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 98,365 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,264,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 463,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,141,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $3,278,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 139,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $598.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

