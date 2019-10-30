Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 58.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter worth $15,304,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,089. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.