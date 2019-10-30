VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Given $5.80 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VirTra Systems an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VirTra Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ VTSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. VirTra Systems has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.97.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VirTra Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.97% of VirTra Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

