Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 152,249 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Visa were worth $34,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $356.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.