Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 41000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

