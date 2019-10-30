Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Viveve Medical news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $444,564.25. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $366.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($21.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.00) by ($3.00). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 341.01% and a negative return on equity of 2,976.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.