Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCRA. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.45.

VCRA opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $601.53 million, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.35. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,850 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

