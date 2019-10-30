Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €211.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €211.00 ($245.35) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €183.38 ($213.23).

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up €1.28 ($1.49) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €174.58 ($203.00). 1,554,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a twelve month high of €176.30 ($205.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €151.50.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

