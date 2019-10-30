W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 237,371 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,056. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24.

