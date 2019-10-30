W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,757 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE M traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,672,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,754. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

