W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases 5,236 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Chemours accounts for 0.6% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 2,230,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,028. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,165.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $25,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $799,332 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

