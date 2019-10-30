W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 375.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $6.79 on Wednesday, hitting $114.10. 1,343,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.08. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total transaction of $180,185.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

