W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 16,249 KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $215,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $205,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,284 shares of company stock worth $6,893,570 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.96. 1,699,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $175.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

