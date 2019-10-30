W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 14,253 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 0.7% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Watsco worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Watsco by 776.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 54.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.22. The stock had a trading volume of 147,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $178.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $96,178.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

