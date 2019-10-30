W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 31,820 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,820 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. 2,286,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

